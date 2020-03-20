Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coty by 62.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 84,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coty by 554.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Coty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

