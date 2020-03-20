Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $305.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

