Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of CORVF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.23. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.