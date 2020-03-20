Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.80 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of CORVF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.23. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
