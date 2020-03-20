Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $61.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 383788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CSOD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $659,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $36,914,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after buying an additional 232,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

