CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Price Down 23.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price fell 23.5% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CorMedix traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.35, 544,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 277,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

