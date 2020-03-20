Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 142,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

