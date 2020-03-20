Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

