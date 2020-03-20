ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 825,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 394,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

