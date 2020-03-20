Contrasting Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) & PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY)

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR (OTCMKTS:PLWTY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Renishaw and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renishaw N/A N/A N/A PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 1.22% 12.71% 3.35%

This table compares Renishaw and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renishaw $742.84 million 3.48 $119.36 million $1.55 22.90 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR $6.17 billion 1.04 $79.79 million N/A N/A

Renishaw has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PANALPINA WELTT/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Renishaw has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PANALPINA WELTT/ADR has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renishaw and PANALPINA WELTT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renishaw 0 0 1 0 3.00 PANALPINA WELTT/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR beats Renishaw on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants, neurosurgical accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental structures manufacturing services, as well as dental computer-aided design software and neurosurgical planning software. In addition, the company offers RA800, a benchtop platform, which provides chemical imaging and analysis system for companies; and RA802, a benchtop Raman imaging system for the pharmaceutical industry. Further, it provides travel agency services. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer products, power generation, agriculture, healthcare, and resource exploration markets. Renishaw plc was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

PANALPINA WELTT/ADR Company Profile

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG provides air and ocean freight, and logistics services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS. The company's air freight services include general, special, express, and intermodal services; and charter and emergency services, as well as virtual cargo airline and e-freight services. It also provides ocean freight products, such as full container load, less-than-container load, and non-containerized load products, as well as various services, such as dangerous goods handling, temperature controlled transportation, cargo insurance, letter of credit processing, certification and legalization of documents, food and drug administration filing, and advanced cargo information filing. In addition, the company offers logistics and manufacturing services comprising manufacturing assembly and testing, technical distribution, installation, and product life cycle extension services that include repair, reconfiguration, and reselling; and 3D printing, demand-driven inventory dispositioning, and end-to-end e-commerce solutions, as well as inbound, distribution, finished goods, aftermarket, reverse logistics, warehousing, and other value added logistics services. Further, it provides energy and project solutions that include planning, transport engineering, route and site survey, marine and cargo charter, carrier, and origin and destination services; and supply chain solutions comprising planning, sourcing, making, delivering, and returning services. Additionally, the company offers full and less than truck load, and consolidation road services; and rail, cargo security, and business implementation services. It serves the automotive, chemical, consumer and retail, energy, fashion, government, aid and relief, healthcare, hi-tech, manufacturing, perishable product, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

