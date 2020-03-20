Contrasting mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) & Atkore International Group (OTCMKTS:ATKR)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for mPhase Technologies and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atkore International Group has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.64%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A -58,904.77% -282.01% Atkore International Group 7.68% 67.84% 10.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mPhase Technologies and Atkore International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $2.50 million 3.02 -$1.96 million N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.38 $139.05 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats mPhase Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. researches, develops, and fabricates smart surfaces using materials science engineering, and enabled by breakthroughs in nanotechnology science and the principles of microfluidics and microelectromechanical systems. The company focuses on research and development of its Smart Nanobattery for military and commercial applications. It has a patent portfolio consisting of 16 licensed, owned, and jointly owned patents, including patent applications in the United States covering its battery products and Smart Surfaces Technology, a platform to control the flow of fluids by manipulating the ways liquids behave when in contact with a solid or porous surface. The company's Smart Surface technology has applications, such as energy storage and power management for portable electronics and microelectronics, self-cleaning surfaces, filters for water purification or desalination systems, materials for environmental remediation that separate liquids or solvents, and other situations where the control of the interaction of a solid surface exposed to a liquid is vitally important. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

