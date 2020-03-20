Contrasting Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Legacy Reserves (NYSE:LGCYQ)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 36.88% 21.08% 10.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 1.74 $214.37 million $1.16 3.56

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Legacy Reserves and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 234.44%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Legacy Reserves on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

