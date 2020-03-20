ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.60. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday, February 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.