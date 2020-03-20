Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.35.

NYSE STZ opened at $123.06 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

