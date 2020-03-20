Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

