Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 1,700. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Computacenter traded as low as GBX 967 ($12.72) and last traded at GBX 991 ($13.04), with a volume of 185190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,263 ($16.61).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,625 ($21.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,699.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,537.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 26.90 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $10.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.