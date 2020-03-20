COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CMPGY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

