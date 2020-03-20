Comparing X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and Its Peers

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare X4 Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.52% -47.91% X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,592.31% -122.04% -37.08%

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million -$52.81 million -1.74 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors $751.36 million $137.76 million 2.52

X4 Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for X4 Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1288 3821 7723 353 2.54

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 174.73%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 60.29%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals competitors beat X4 Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

