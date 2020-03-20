Comparing Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) & EHang (OTCMKTS:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EHang and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Lufthansa 2 5 3 0 2.10

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.80%. Given Deutsche Lufthansa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Lufthansa is more favorable than EHang.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 3.99% 15.69% 3.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and Deutsche Lufthansa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $42.33 billion 0.10 $2.55 billion $5.41 1.66

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats EHang on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

