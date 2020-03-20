Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Communications Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of JCS opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 709.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.