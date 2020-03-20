Commerzbank Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €35.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.06 ($39.61).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €22.60 ($26.28) on Tuesday. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1 year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.46 and its 200 day moving average is €29.41.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.