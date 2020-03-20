Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 43716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after buying an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $455,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

