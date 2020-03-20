Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

NYSE CMA opened at $28.95 on Friday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.