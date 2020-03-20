Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,278.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

