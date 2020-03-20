COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.41. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

