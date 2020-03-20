Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,794,000 after purchasing an additional 501,020 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after acquiring an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

