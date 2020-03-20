Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Munivest Fund II by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Munivest Fund II alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Munivest Fund II stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Munivest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.