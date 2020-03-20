Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 6,524 Shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000.

BTA opened at $9.64 on Friday. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

