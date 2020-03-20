Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $117.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

