Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.36. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

