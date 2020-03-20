Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 13.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE TCP opened at $26.42 on Friday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

