Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 793,689 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 130,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NRK opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

