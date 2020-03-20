Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $173,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.