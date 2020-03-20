Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $196,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

ACN stock opened at $158.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

