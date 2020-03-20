Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171,016 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.