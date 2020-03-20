Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Cogent Communications worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.