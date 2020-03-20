COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of COCHLEAR LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered COCHLEAR LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get COCHLEAR LTD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. COCHLEAR LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCHLEAR LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.