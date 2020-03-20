COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.50. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

