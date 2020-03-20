City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its price objective trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.65. City Pub Group has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.16).

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

