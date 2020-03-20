Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CZNC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

