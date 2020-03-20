CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 25th (OTCMKTS:NBACU)

CITIC Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NBACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 25th. CITIC Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS NBACU opened at $9.40 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

