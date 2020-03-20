Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63. Cintas has a 52-week low of $160.39 and a 52-week high of $304.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

