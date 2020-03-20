Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on Cincinnati Bell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,216.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 2,146.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,131,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,887 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $7,853,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4,340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 457,670 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at $4,255,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.