CIBC Boosts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KPT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$8.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.82. The company has a market cap of $90.28 million and a PE ratio of -12.25. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

