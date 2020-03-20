Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

