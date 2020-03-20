Chronologic Hits One Day Volume of $330.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $136,124.14 and $330.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,399 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

