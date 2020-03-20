Christopher Ambler Acquires 9,183 Shares of Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) Stock

Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) insider Christopher Ambler purchased 9,183 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.47 ($13,166.89).

Shares of APAX opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.01. Apax Global Alpha Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

