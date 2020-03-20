Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.01

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 573941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $672.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.20%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total value of C$98,197.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

