Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Chorus Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $672.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.20%. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

