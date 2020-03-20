CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIHKY opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

