China Distance Education Holdings Ltd Announces — Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

DL opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. China Distance Education has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Distance Education will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

